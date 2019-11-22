Boy, 14, missing from Chicago

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen on the Lower West Side.

Julian Castillo was last seen Nov. 21 in the 2300 block of West 22nd Place, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

He is 5-foot-6, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue “Champion” hoodie, black jeans and black and white Air Force One gym shoes.

He also has braces and a tattoo of a sword on his middle finger, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.