Boy, 14, missing from Chicago
CHICAGO - Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen on the Lower West Side.
Julian Castillo was last seen Nov. 21 in the 2300 block of West 22nd Place, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.
He is 5-foot-6, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue “Champion” hoodie, black jeans and black and white Air Force One gym shoes.
He also has braces and a tattoo of a sword on his middle finger, police said.
Anyone with information should call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.