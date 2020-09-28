Boy, 14, missing from Chicago's Little Village neighborhood

article

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old boy reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Reik Atayde was last seen Sept. 25 in the 2200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Reik, whose nickname is Chino, is 5-foot-9 and about 145 pounds.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black T-shirt, gray shorts and black shoes, police said. Reik may be riding a dark red bicycle.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 312-746-8255.