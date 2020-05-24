Boy, 14, missing from Englewood neighborhood

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Malik Scales was last seen Monday in the 7000 block of South Union Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Scales is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a white and blue checkered shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.