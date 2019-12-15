Boy, 14, missing from Little Village

article

A teenage boy has been reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Joshua Ayala, 14, was last seen Saturday in the 2600 block of South Christiana Avenue, Chicago police said. He may be in need of medical attention.

Police described Ayala as a 4-foot-9, 110-pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion.

Ayala was wearing a light gray Adidas windbreaker, dark jeans and black Jordan shoes when he went missing, police said.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.