Boy, 14, missing from South Side

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old boy who went missing from Woodlawn on the South Side.

Deonta Williams was last seen Saturday in the 6400 block of South Evans Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Williams is described by police as being 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, red and brown hair and a medium-brown complexion.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a white sock, a black sock and black Nike air force one sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.