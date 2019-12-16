Boy, 14, missing from West Rogers Park

article

A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from West Rogers Park on the Northwest Side.

Christian Salazar was last seen in the 2300 block of West Morse Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Salazar is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and has a light complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black “Free Country” jacket, a gray t-shirt, black jeans and blak and red Nike sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.