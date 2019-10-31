Boy, 14, reported missing from Bronzeville

article

A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Derrick Taylor was last seen Wednesday in the area of the 4800 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

Taylor was wearing a black jacket with a white stripe, a red hooded sweatshirt, navy blue pants and blue shoes with orange stripes, police said. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.