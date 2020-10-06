Boy, 14, reported missing from unincorporated Stickney Township

article

A 14-year-old boy was reported missing from an unincorporated area near southwest suburban Stickney Township.

Thomas Valdez was last seen about 1 a.m. Monday in the area of the 7000 block of West 74th Street, the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

He is 5-foot-4, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray or charcoal polo shirt and gray jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s police at 708-865-4869 or 847-635-1188.