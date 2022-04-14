Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 14, shot in head and killed on Chicago's West Side: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
East Garfield Park
Boy, 14, discovered shot to death in West Side alley

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday on Chicago’s West Side.

Around 2 p.m., Chicago police responded to an alley in the 3600 block of W. Flournoy Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood where they found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The scene is still active as of 3 p.m. and nobody is in custody.

Area 4 Detectives are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.