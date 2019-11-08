Boy, 14, shot in head while riding in car driven by mother in Albany Park

A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded Thursday while in a vehicle driven by his mother in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

A 14-year-old boy was in the backseat when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots into the rear window, striking the boy in the head, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said.

Paramedics took the boy to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.