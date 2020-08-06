Boy, 15, fatally stabbed in north suburban Glenview

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a stabbing Wednesday in north suburban Glenview.

The Glenview Police Department says they responded to the 1200 block of Greenwood Road around 7:07 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, police found Elias Valdez lying in a grassy area with a puncture wound in his chest.

Valdez was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died in surgery.

He was pronounced dead about 8:50 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

If anyone has information about the incident, the Glenview Police Department is asking for you to call their tipline at (847)-901-6055 or email the department at gpdtipline@glenview.il.us