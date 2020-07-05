Boy, 15, hit by stray bullet in Little Village drive-by that injured 2 men

A teenage boy is among three people who were shot Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Someone in a passing vehicle opened fire at two men about 10:25 p.m. as they stood in an alley in the 2800 block of South Keeler Avenue, Chicago police said.

One man, 23, was struck in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

The 15-year-old boy was in an alley in the 3000 block of South Tripp Avenue and was hit in the knee by a stray bullet, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Police said the boy doesn’t know the men and was not with them when they were shot.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.