article

Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy last seen in Chatham on the South Side.

Kavontay Davis was last seen June 15 near the 87th Red Line station, 15 W. 87th Street, Chicago police said. He may need medical attention.

Davis is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.