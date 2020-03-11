Boy, 15, missing from Bronzeville

article

Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since last week from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Elijah Brantley was last seen March 7 near the 3500 block of South King Drive, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

He is a 5-foot-8, 170-pound boy with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a red Hurley hoodie, worn blue jeans and possibly a black puffy coat.

He has been known to spend time in Pilsen and may need medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.