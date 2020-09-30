Boy, 15, missing from Chicago's West Side

article

A 15-year-old boy was reported missing from Homan Square on the West Side.

Jafet Zambrano was last seen Tuesday and is missing from the 3400 block of West Polk Street, Chicago police said.

He is known to visit Logan Square on the Northwest Side and Austin on the West Side, police said.

He is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a slight scar above his right eyebrow, police said. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with graphics on the front, blue jeans and black Adidas sandals with black socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.