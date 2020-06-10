Boy, 15, missing from Gage Park: police

article

A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Dayvion Contreras was last seen Monday in the 5800 block of South Sacramento Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. He may be in the area of the 5300 block of South Keating Avenue.

Contreras is 5-foot-5, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, red hair and has a fair complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.