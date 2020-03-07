Boy, 15, missing from Homan Square

article

Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Homan Square on the West Side.

James “JJ” Porche was last seen about 9:20 p.m. Thursday near the 3600 block of West Filmore Street, Chicago police said. He was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, a hoodie with white and light blue stripes, dark blue jogging pants and gray gym shoes.

He is 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.