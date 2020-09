article

A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Mechale Smith was last seen Saturday, Sept. 12, in the 3600 block of West Polk Street, according to Chicago police.

He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and may be carrying a neon green backpack. Mechael, who also goes by Kales, is known to visit the 1800 block of South Kildare Avenue.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.