Boy, 15, missing from Northwest Side

A 15-year-old boy was reported missing from the Northwest Side.

Andrew Mashni was last seen Tuesday by his mother and he is missing from the 5100 block of North Neenah Avenue, Chicago police said. He is known to visit the 2900 block of West Fletcher Street in Avondale.

He is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with black eyes and brown hair. He was last seen with a backpack and a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.