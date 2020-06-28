Boy, 16, missing from Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood

article

A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Vincent Griffin was last seen Sunday in the 4300 block of West 21st Street and is known to frequent the area of Chicago Avenue and Homan Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Griffin is 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a dark-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a blue Aeropostale shirt, black jeans and blue and black Armos shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.

