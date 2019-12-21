Boy, 16, missing from West Elsdon

article

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in find a teenage boy who went missing last week from West Elsdon on the Southwest Side.

David Alvarado, 16, was last seen Dec. 14 in the 5600 block of South Kolin Avenue, police said.

Police described Alvarado as a 5-foot-9, 150-pound Native American boy with brown eyes, black hair and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.