Boy, 2, missing from Near West Side, police say father took him
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department issued a missing persons alert for a 2-year-old boy.
Authorities say the child, Namir Bailey, was taken by his father, Nathaious Carr, at the intersection of Jackson Blvd. and Campbell Avenue on June 30.
Namir Bailey
Police say he was in a stolen 2008 gray Nissan 4-door car, with a Wisconsin temporary plate: B3795VE.
The child is described as a Black male, with brown eyes and black hair. He is 3-feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.
If you have any information, please contact the Chicago Police Department, Area 4 SVU at 312-746-8255.