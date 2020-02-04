Boy, 5, man killed in fire in west suburban Cicero: fire officials

A 5-year-old boy and an elderly man died Tuesday in a fire in west suburban Cicero, according to Cicero fire officials.

Just after midnight, crews responded to calls of a fire at a residence in the 4700 block of West 12th Place, according to Cicero Fire Chief Dominick Buscemi. As crews were able to make entry to the building, the body of the 5-year-old boy was found and then the man, whose age is currently unknown, in a second-floor unit.

At least four other residents were displaced due to the fire, Buscemi said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but strong wind conditions are believed to have played a role in increasing the strength and size of the flames, Buscemi said.