Boy missing from Bronzeville may be downstate: police

Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy reported missing since New Year’s Day from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Armani Moore was last contacted Jan. 1 and is missing from the 3700 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Moore is a 5-foot-10, 120-pound boy with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white T-shirt and faded black jeans.

Police said he may be in the area of downstate Centralia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.