Boy missing since leaving party in suburban Chicago

Authorities are looking for teenager from north suburban Island Lake who has been missing since leaving a party last week in unincorporated Wauconda.

Abe Gonzalez, 17, attended a “gathering” on the night of Nov. 1 in the 26700 block of North Morey Street in unincorporated Wauconda, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. Witnesses told investigators his phone battery died shortly after he arrived.

He was last seen leaving the area on foot about midnight and “was described as being highly intoxicated,” the sheriff’s office said. He has not been seen or heard from since and was reported missing by his family on Nov. 2.

He is described as 5-foot-8, 176-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Island Lake police conducted the initial missing person investigation before turning the case over to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives worked with the Wauconda Fire Protection District to conduct a sonar search of Slocum Lake, near where Gonzalez was last seen, but did not find anything.

Sheriff’s deputies and police dogs also conducted a ground search of the surrounding area Wednesday, in addition to speaking with party attendees, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators are also working on retrieving surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses.

The sheriff’s office said “there is no evidence to suggest foul play” and an addition ground search will be conducted Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 847-377-4250 or submit a tip via the department’s website.