Britney Spears: Friday hearing could officially end singer's conservatorship

Britney Spears is awaiting a Los Angeles judge’s ruling Friday on whether to end her conservatorship, an arrangement that has controlled the singer’s life and money for nearly 14 years.

With no significant opposition, it appears likely that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny will dissolve the conservatorship. Britney Spears' attorney, her parents, and the court appointees who control the conservatorship all publicly support termination.

In September, Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney Mathew Rosengart to remove her father, James "Jamie" Spears, from his role as conservator. The move was a major victory for the singer, who pleaded in dramatic hearings in June and July that her father needed to be out.

Meanwhile, Jodi Montgomery, the conservator who oversees the 39-year-old's life and medical decisions, has developed a care plan with her therapists and doctors to guide her through the end of the conservatorship and its aftermath.

But the judge has not given overt signals to what she will decide, and she has considerable discretion and power. Legal or bureaucratic hurdles, or lingering concerns over Spears' medical care or finances, could still slow down what might seem like the inevitable end.

With a fortune of more than $50 million comes secrecy, and the court closely guards the inner workings of Spears’ conservatorship.

It was unclear whether Spears would take part in Friday’s hearing. Fans who have demanded the court #FreeBritney, whom she has credited with bringing her to this point, will be outside the courthouse in significant numbers.

Penny sided decisively with Spears and her attorney at the last hearing in September when she suspended the singer's father from the conservatorship that he had controlled at least in part since he first sought it in 2008. The judge made no finding of wrongdoing against James Spears, saying only that the "toxic environment" made the move necessary.

"The current situation is untenable," Penny said.

Prior to that hearing, James Spears reversed course and supported terminating the conservatorship. Rosengart argued that he should be suspended and have no role in the legal arrangement's endgame. He has vowed to pursue an investigation of James Spears' handling of the conservatorship even after it ends.

The attorney said he planned to take a "top-to-bottom look" at the actions of James Spears and his representatives and suggested that law enforcement should investigate revelations in a New York Times documentary about a listening device placed in his daughter’s bedroom.

James Spears’ attorneys said Rosengart’s allegations ranged from unsubstantiated to impossible, and that he only ever acted in his daughter’s best interest.

As recently as six months ago, it appeared that the conservatorship would continue indefinitely. It has since unraveled with surprising speed — including a key speech made by Britney Spears at the June hearing.

For years it was largely a mystery how she felt about the arrangement. But allowed to speak publicly in court, she passionately detailed restrictions and scrutiny of her life that she called "abusive."

She demanded that the conservatorship end without any prying evaluation of her mental state.

Regaining her personal and financial powers after so many years will take some untangling, and the process could take months.

Britney Spears would also likely hire financial managers, assistants and attorneys to perform many of the same duties previously performed by the conservatorship. But their decisions would be subject to her approval — and she could hire and fire them at will.

