Broken water main near North and Halsted closes streets in area
CHICAGO - A water main broke Thursday morning near the intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street on the North Side, shutting down traffic in the area until further notice.
The water main burst about 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Halsted Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
Halsted Street is closed between North Avenue and Willow Street, police said, and there may be possibilities for further closures.