Brown Line trains bypassing Paulina due to gas leak

Brown Line trains are not stopping at the Paulina Station in Lake View on the North Side Monday as authorities investigate a gas leak.

Crews responded to the leak about 3:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Paulina, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. A HazMat team was called to the scene.

Trains were running but not stopping at the Paulina Station about 5:20 p.m., according to an alert from the Chicago Transit Authority.

Further details on the leak were not immediately available.