Businesses robbed on the Southwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of robberies reported in October on the Southwest Side.

In each incident someone walked into businesses armed with a knife and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies occurred about 5:35 p.m. Oct. 4 in the 4000 block of West 59th Street and about 10:10 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 4500 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.