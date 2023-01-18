Cancer patient named 'Delilah' who grew up in Villa Park surprised at LA hospital by Plain White T's singer

A young cancer patient named after the hit song, 'Hey There Delilah,' got the surprise of a lifetime when Plain White T’s singer Tom Higgenson showed up in her hospital room for a one-on-one performance.

Posted on TikTok, the video showing 8-year-old Delilah’s reaction is now putting smiles on faces around the globe.

Higgenson – who grew up in Villa Park – tells FOX 32 Chicago that when he was approached to visit the little girl in Los Angeles, it wasn't a question of if, but when.

"What’s up Delilah? It’s Tom from Plain White T’s. I hear you’re a big fan of our song, 'Hey There Delilah,' so figured I would play it for you right now," Higgenson is heard saying in the viral video.

‘Hey There Delilah’ was released nearly 17 years ago, but the hit song is once again being played over and over as millions watch Higgenson deliver the epic surprise.

"Actually, you know what, I’ve got a better idea, hang on a second," Higgenson said in the video.

Young Delilah wasn't expecting what happened next. Higgenson walked into her hospital room while strumming his guitar – and playing her favorite song.

Delilah is 8 years old and lives in Los Angeles. During her four-year battle with cancer, she's relied on ‘Hey There Delilah’ to lift her spirits.

In turn, it’s inspiring others.

"It was pretty magical for me," said Higgenson. She kept saying that she is so blessed, and that was so sweet."

To make it happen, Higgenson was approached by Isaiah Garza, who is known on TikTok for helping strangers through random acts of kindness.

It’s something Higgenson says he's grateful he was a part of.

"I just think it's really, really cool that something so little and so intimate has become bigger and has meant so much to many more people," said Higgenson.

While Higgenson performs in front of large crowds all the time, he told FOX 32 Chicago this one-on-one performance felt more important than all the rest.