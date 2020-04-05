Carrollton 18-year-old to be charged with terroristic threat for claiming to have COVID-19 on social media

Carrollton police are seeking help from the public to find an 18-year-old who is posting on social media that she tested positive for COVID-19 and is “willfully spreading it.”

Police have been able to identify the woman as Lorraine Maradiaga, but are now working to find her.

Once taken into custody, police say she will be charged with terroristic threat, Texas Penal Code 22.07.

Police said they have no confirmation that Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health, and they are “taking her social media actions very seriously.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (972) 466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.