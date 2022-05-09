Casey White manhunt: Escaped Alabama murder suspect in custody, fugitive jail guard hospitalized

The days long manhunt for an escaped Alabama murder suspect, Casey Cole White, and high-ranking jail guard Vicky White, came to a close on Monday — more than 10 days after the pair fled from Lauderdale County Detention Center, according to officials.

A U.S. Marshal Service spokesperson confirmed the news in an email to Fox News Digital Monday, acknowledging that Casey was in custody. Vicky was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Indiana law enforcement officials confirmed.

"Casey White and Vicky White are in custody," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed to reporters during a press conference later on Monday. Law enforcement caught up to the couple in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday afternoon, when a police chase ensued, Singleton said.

The couple then crashed the vehicle, at which time Casey White surrendered, and Vicky White was taken to an area hospital for treatment to her "very serious" injuries, officials said.

"What I’m very thankful for tonight is that no one was hurt. No citizens were hurt. No law enforcement officers were hurt as a result of this escape," Singleton went on.

Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Sheriff Dave Wedding told reporters law enforcement became aware of a vehicle matching the f description of a possible suspect vehicle, which had been spotted near the sheriff's department office.

Officers and federal agents went to investigate and "soon thereafter the male and female fled in the vehicle," Wedding said. He said Vicky White was driving and described the vehicle as a Cadillac.

Shortly thereafter, the suspects drove through a grassy area where Marshals "intercepted the actually collided with them, to try to end the pursuit," Wedding went on.

"When this occurred, the female driver of the vehicle shot herself and the passenger was injured, not too seriously," he said. "They’ve both been taken to local hospitals to be examined for their injuries."

Inmate Casey White and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White (Photos courtesy Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Wedding said he does not know "the true extent" of Vicky's injuries, or where on her body she was wounded, but described her as being "in pretty serious shape."

Asked how long the pair had been in Evansville, Wedding said investigators knew so far that the vehicle that was recovered had a date of May the 3."

"It’s hard to believe that they’ve been here that many days, but we were lucky that we stumbled upon them today," Wedding said.

Neither suspect resisted after the crash occurred.

Vicky and Casey White are not related, but share a "special relationship," according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Casey White, a convicted felon facing pending murder charges, has a history of carjackings and violent crime and was considered armed and "extremely dangerous."

He has a long rap sheet, with convictions for attempted murder, armed robbery, animal cruelty and kidnapping, and is facing a pending murder case for the 2015 slaying of Connie Ridgeway, a 59-year-old mother, in her home.

The suspect allegedly confessed to the crime, saying he had been hired to kill Ridgeway, but then pleaded not guilty due to insanity. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Vicky White was the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and is accused of helping the suspected killer escape.

She was expected to retire Friday and had recently sold her house, according to the sheriff. She also spent months telling colleagues, who said they were shocked to learn of her alleged involvement in the escape plot, that she planned to relocate to the beach.

Investigators are working to determine if a vehicle discovered in Evansville, Indiana, is linked to the Alabama prison escapee and fugitive prison guard who fled from an Alabama jail late last month.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshal Service confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday that agents believe they have found a second vehicle used by the pair and then abandoned in the days following their escape from the April 29 escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama. Local news station WAAY 31 suggests it is the same vehicle reported stolen from Tennessee shortly after the couple ditched the getaway car used earlier in their escape.

The vehicle found in Indiana was described as a dark blue 2006 Ford F-150 with nothing inside, according to authorities. Marshals received a tip on Sunday night about the vehicle, which discovered at a car wash in the 2000 block of South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville.

New surveillance images, which were provided by authorities on Monday, show a man wearing a red-colored collared shirt, khakis, and a baseball cap, and standing next to the F-150 in question. A different photo shows the man, who was also wearing sunglasses, with what appeared to be a tattoo on his right forearm.

The photos show a timestamp of Tuesday, May 3. No woman could be seen in any of the photos provided by authorities.

Photo provided by USMS on May 9, 2022 shows the 2006 Ford F-150 abandoned at a car wash in the 2000 block of South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville.

Marshals have previously shared photographs that showed the numerous tattoos Casey White wore on both sides of his chest, his arms and his back. The tattoos include a horseshoe emblem with a red-colored flower on his left pec; ink encompassing his full right shoulder and arm and another tattoo covering part of his left arm; and a confederate flag on his back emblazoned by the words "Southern Pride" in a crude script.

Marshals describe Casey White as being 6-foot-9 inches tall and about 330 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Law enforcement images show he has worn his hair in various ways through the years, including shaved, shaggy and with a buzz cut.

He stands significantly taller than Vicky White, who is 5-foot-5 inches and approximately 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and is said to walk with a "waddling gait."

USMS images from late Thursday also include photos showing what Vicky White would look like if she changed her hair color from her normal blonde to a darker shade, or if she shortened it from her typical length.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said he was "glad" to hear of the news of the new possible development in the case.

"I hope it pans out," he told Fox News Digital. "That's what we need right now, is the car description, so maybe it'll pan out."

Monday marked Day 11 of the manhunt for the pair, who are not related. Vicky, 56, and Casey, 38 had been in the throes of a "jailhouse romance" when they slipped away from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, Singleton previously told reporters.

The duo may be using a copper-colored Ford Edge SUV, model year 2007, with damage to the rear bumper, according to the U.S. Marshals. (US Marshals, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office) Expand

Vicky White was charged Monday with identity theft and second-degree forgery, according to a warrant for her arrest released that day. She was previously charged with a felony for permitting/aiding an escape.

"These charges stem from her using an alias to purchase the vehicle, a 2007 Ford Edge, used to facilitate the escape," officials said.

On Friday, the USMS revealed they had received a tip around 11 p.m. Thursday about a vehicle matching the description of the 2007 Ford Edge, and had since been able to confirm the SUV was the same one used by the fugitive pair.

With the help of the tip, they were able to track the vehicle to a tow lot in Williamson County, Tennessee, about two hours north of where the manhunt first began, the office said.

Tennessee's Williamson County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday tweet that the fugitive vehicle had been reported abandoned "a week ago" in Bethesda. "There is NO sign the two are still in our area," the tweet stated.

Vicky White, 56, the assistant director of corrections at the facility, bought a 2007 copper Ford Edge SUV before the escape, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. The plate number was not available. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities later shared images showing that the SUV’s rear bumper had been spray-painted a distinct green color before it was discovered. The SUV was returned to Alabama investigators just after 12:30 p.m. Monday for further investigation.

The vehicle was pulled by a truck with Alabama license plates into the Lauderdale County courthouse parking lot, where investigators with cameras took pictures and confirmed the VIN number before towing it to a storage facility.

Singleton said his office is investigating whether the pair ditched the Ford SUV because the vehicle broke down.

"I think that vehicle was abandoned," he said. "I don’t think as part of the plan."

Images obtained by Fox News Digital show the vehicle alleged to have been used in the escape of Vicky White and Casey Cole White

He said his office has already received hundreds of tips so far, and he is "confident" that investigators would track the fugitives down.

"Every day we get new leads. I’m confident that’s how we’re gonna catch them," he said. "Somebody is gonna call in a tip, and it’s gonna be the tip."

Dave Katz, CEO of Global Security group and a former DEA special agent who took part in the 1990 manhunt for the mobster Constabile "Gus" Farace, previously told Fox News Digital that the public should "assume" that Casey's White's history of carjackings "allows them to change transportation easily."

Officials are now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads law enforcement to the couple. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

