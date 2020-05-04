Charges filed in deadly Uptown shootout

article

A man and woman from Uptown have been charged in connection to a shootout last week that left one person dead and another wounded in the North Side neighborhood.

Kimberly Todd, 34, faces a felony count each of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice, according to Chicago police and county records.

Darryl Young, 18, is charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said three other people were released without being charged. Murder charges against one of the men were rejected by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, police said.

The victim of the shootout, Moses Joseph, 23, was struck by gunfire shortly after noon April 28 in the 4800 block of North Magnolia Avenue, authorities said. Joseph was shot in the back of his head and died the next day.

Another man, 19, was shot in his hand and listed in good condition.

A police spokesperson on Monday was unable to provide details on what led up to the incident.

Advertisement

Todd was released on bond and is due back in court in Skokie on May 7. Her criminal history includes a 2008 guilty plea for aggravated DUI, and a 2009 guilty plea to manufacture/delivery of cocaine.

Court details on Young were not immediately available.