Chatham school bus crash injures 10 kids

Ten kids were hurt when their school bus crashed Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. near 79th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. A CTA bus hit a black vehicle which then struck the school bus, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Three kids were taken to Saint Bernard Hospital — two are good condition and one in fair-to-serious, fire said. Three were taken to Jackson Park Hospital and three others were taken to South Shore in good condition.

Another child was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair-to-serious condition.

All injuries were non-life threatening, police said.