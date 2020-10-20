Chicago adds 5 states to travel quarantine order

article

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that five more states have been added to the city's travel quarantine list.

Colorado, Delaware, Ohio, Texas and West Virginia join a list of 26 other states and territories on the order that require travelers entering Chicago to quarantine for 14 days.

No states were removed from the list.

The list currently contains 31 states and territories: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The city’s Department of Public Health Commissioner said the specific states listed are based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.