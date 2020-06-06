Chicago allowing churches to open with 25 percent capacity, or up to 50 people

In Chicago, new COVID-19 guidelines have been released for places of worship.

Chicago churches can now hold services with up to 25 percent capacity, or up to 50 people, as long as they were masks and maintain social distance.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says her office will be in constant contract with religious leaders as the city continues to cautiously reopen.

The new guidelines were released Saturday, as the state of Illinois reported an additional 975 new cases of coronavirus, which means that 126,890 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far. The state said 72 more people have died, for a total of 5,864 lives lost in the state.