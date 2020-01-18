Chicago area gripped by bitterly cold temperatures

Many people are planning to staying indoors Sunday as bitter cold grips Chicago with temperatures expected below zero.

“It’s just very cold and nasty,” said Karen Puccillo.

“It was cold, it was rainy, but it was nice,” said Julia Rendon.

From kids sledding in South Loop to pups playing in the snow, some people were enjoying the weather on Saturday after Friday's snow and before Sunday's temperature drop.

“We’re used to it. It is what it is,” said George Gera.

“It can’t be any worse than the Polar Vortex, hopefully,” said Michelle Pacia.

Packing snow made it easy to build snowmen, but not easy to tear them down. In the suburbs, we found a couple of 13-year-olds who saw the snow as a way to make money. Two driveways later, these friends were $60 richer and proud of it.

Advertisement

“We were gonna go sledding, but it was pretty wet outside,” said Evan Grant. “It feels pretty good because they might not be able to do it by themselves."

“I thought we could shovel snow to make money,” said Jake Matarazzo.

Freezing rain that followed the snow left an icy mix that was difficult to shovel.

By Saturday night, the worst of it was the cold. With wind chills below zero, it’s tough to spend any time outdoors.

“I’ve got layers on. We’re just gonna go to dinner. Still this is the best city in the United States, I mean, it really is,” said Linda and John Hillman of Oak Park.