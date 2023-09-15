Chicago braces for exciting weekend with Riot Fest and Mexican Independence celebrations

Chicago officials are asking for responsible celebrations as a wild weekend in the city takes shape with both Mexican Independence festivities and Riot Fest kicking off.

The gates of Riot Fest swung open at 11 a.m., and Douglass Park is already rocking out. Festival-goers are also enjoying beautiful weather on the first day of the musical extravaganza.

Founded in 2005, Riot Fest features punk, rock, alternative, metal and hip-hop, and runs through Sunday. But like in years' past, it isn't here without controversy.

Fans look forward to it all year, but some neighbors don't feel the same way and have called for organizers to find new stomping grounds.

Still, festival-goers are back again and tell us they are hoping for a smooth and positive weekend.

"Great setup, lots of stages, you can move around, lots of open spaces and great food trucks," said Tracy Barrios. "I’m just grateful that we’re allowed to be here. Hopefully we aren’t too disruptive. It’s been great, better than Woodstock.

The rest of the weekend's headliners include Death Cab for Cutie and The Cure.

The festival runs until 9 p.m. each night and taking public transportation is encouraged.

This weekend also marks Mexican Independence Day and celebrations are expected to get underway Friday night.

Related article

Tens of thousands of residents are expected to celebrate their Mexican heritage with parades and community events, and city officials are preparing for large crowds downtown.

According to Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, there are no planned street closures at this time, but Chicago police will be monitoring crowds all weekend.

Officials are urging that those celebrating Mexican Independence Day do not block streets, especially as it creates a hazard for emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile, one of the largest events celebrating Mexico's independence from Spain back in 1810 is the 26th Street Parade in Little Village, which steps off at noon on Saturday.

Related article

Jennifer Aguilar, executive director of the Little Village Chamber of Commerce, also encouraged residents to enjoy the weekend safely.

"We urge everyone to stay safe, to just really be aware of the neighbors, to be kind and respectful to other Chicagoans, and most importantly, we invite them to come celebrate with us tomorrow, to kick it off in style and to be together as a community," Aguilar said.

For a full guide of this year's Mexican Independence Day festivities, click here.