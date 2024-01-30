Chicago committee discusses migrant resettlement, shelter oversight

City and state officials on Tuesday were working together to place new migrant arrivals into shelters and resettle those who are already in Chicago.

This morning, the Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights met at City Hall to discuss conditions at Chicago’s landing zone on the Near West Side, along with shelter conditions and oversight.

This comes just one day after Mayor Brandon Johnson announced he is extending the 60-day shelter stay limit.

In the last several months, concerns have been raised over the health and safety of migrants following the death of a 5-year-old boy who fell ill while living at the shelter in Pilsen.

City officials say they have streamlined the process for migrants to report concerns regarding facilities, security, staff, food, and more.

"Once the grievance is submitted, we have a staff grievance team out of the emergency operations center that reviews it… resolution will be closed out," a city worker said.

Work permits were also a topic of discussion during the City Hall hearing. Of the migrants who have traveled to Chicago since August 2022, officials report that only 1,031 have received work permits so far.