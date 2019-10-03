Chicago cop among 3 hurt in Logan Square dog attack

A Chicago police officer was among three people injured in a dog attack Thursday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded about 11:45 a.m. for reports of a female victim bitten by a dog in the 2400 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to Chicago police. The city’s Department of Animal Care and Control was also called.

It was not immediately clear whether they all suffered bites.

The officer was taken to West Suburban Medical Center while the others were taken to Norwegian-American Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. All were stabilized.

Police did not immediately provide additional details about the attack. An Animal Care and Control spokeswoman declined to comment and referred questions to police.