Chicago cop struck by vehicle in West Englewood: CFD

A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon on the South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The incident occurred near 57th Street and Damen Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The officer was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

No further details were immediately available.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.