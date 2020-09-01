Chicago cops shoot man in Pilsen shootout, 2 in custody: police

article

Chicago police officers returned fire and hit a man Monday in Pilsen.

About 10:45 p.m., officers responding to calls of a suspicious person in the 1300 block of West 19th Street, saw five people on the sidewalk, Chicago police deputy chief Daniel O’Shea said early Tuesday at the scene. As the officers got out of their vehicle shots were fired in their direction.

They returned fire, striking one male, O’Shea said.

He was shot in the back of the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The alleged shooter’s gun was recovered.

Two other people were taken into custody, police said.