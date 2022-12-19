Chicago crime: Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Mariano's parking lot

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

Around 4:27 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the Mariano's parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two men got out and fired shots.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

"We are working with law enforcement on this investigation and have no further details at this time," a Mariano's spokesperson said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.