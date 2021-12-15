Chicago crime spree: 5 robbed, 3 pistol-whipped in separate incidents on North Side: report

At least five people were robbed Tuesday night in Chicago during a half-hour crime spree that also resulted in three of the victims being pistol-whipped, a report says.

The series of incidents happened in the Lincoln Park and Lakeview neighborhoods, according to CWB Chicago.

The first robbery began around 10 p.m. when three men wearing ski masks hopped out of an SUV and swiped a victim’s phone, wallet and keys, the website reports.

Twenty minutes later, robbers reportedly targeted a 30-year-old male and 25-year-old woman.

A Chicago police officer told CWB Chicago that the robbers waited for the victims to walk past their parked vehicle in an alley before stepping out and telling them "do what you have to do."

The male victim was pistol-whipped in the face in that incident, according to the website.

In the last robbery around 10:30 p.m., another man and woman – both 38 – were pistol-whipped after three armed gunmen emerged from a car and demanded their property, CWB Chicago reported, citing police.

The suspects made off with the man’s shoes, a wallet, the woman’s purse and two phones. Both victims declined medical attention, the website added.

