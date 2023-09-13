Chicago crime: Woman approached 56-year-old man and shot him in the foot

A man was shot near a backyard on Chicago's West Side Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:24 p.m., a 56-year-old man was near the backyard of a residence in the 1500 block of South Christiana when he was approached by an unknown woman, who produced a gun and fired shots, police said.

The man was shot in the foot and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.