Chicago dog pound is sued over lost dog that was adopted out

A Chicago woman said her dog ran away and was adopted by a new owner, despite having his name and her phone number on his collar.

Zeus, a golden retriever, ended up at a dog pound and was transferred to Fetching Tails Foundation before he was placed in a new home, Karly Moran-West said Tuesday, a day after filing a lawsuit against Chicago Animal Care and Control.

Moran-West, 20, also made a plea to the new owner: Please return Zeus.

"I understand that you guys have had Zeus for a long time and you guys are probably very attached to him now, but I’ve had him longer and he was my child," she said. "So I feel like you guys should have a heart and give me back my dog."

Animal Care and Control declined to comment, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Moran-West was visiting her sister in Los Angeles in January 2020 when Zeus escaped from her father’s yard.

Moran-West, who wants to become a veterinarian, has conducted her own search. She said a tipster told her that Zeus had been adopted under the same name.

Animal Care and Control told Moran-West there was no phone number on Zeus’ collar, according to the lawsuit, but a public records request showed the dog was wearing his collar with the number when he was processed.

"I’m blown away. ... I think everyone in Chicago should be scared of the situation," her attorney, Jonathan Rosen, said.