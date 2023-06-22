Boy among 2 charged in fatal South Side restaurant shooting caught on video

A boy and a woman are facing murder charges for a shooting at a South Side restaurant in West Pullman on Sunday.

Police say a 14-year-old boy and Carlishia Hood, 35, were arrested on Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man.

Carlishia Hood (CPD)

The victim was inside Maxwell Street Express, 11656 block of South Halsted Street, when he got into a fight with the boy who pulled out a handgun and started shooting, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hood was charged with one count of first degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The boy was charged with one count of first degree murder.

The two offenders are scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.