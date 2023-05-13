10 people injured in 3-car crash in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood

article

Ten people – including three children – were injured in a car crash in Chicago on Saturday.

The Chicago Fire Department said the crash happened on Saturday afternoon at 12700 South Torrence in South Deering.

Three cars crashed into each other.

Seven adults were rushed to the hospital in conditions ranging from "red" to "grave," while three children were hospitalized in "yellow" to "red" condition.

