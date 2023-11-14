Chicago area food bank launches holiday drive, aims to distribute 50K meal boxes to those in need

Keeping with the spirit of giving during the holidays, the Northern Illinois Food Bank is kicking off its seasonal food drive.

The goal is to give 50,000 holiday meal boxes to those in need in the Chicago area and beyond. Each box has all the traditional fixings like stuffing, gravy, corn, green beans, potatoes, yams and cranberry sauce, as well as turkey, ham, or a meatless option.

The holiday giving drive begins Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and is taking place at the Emmanuel Faith Food Pantry in North Chicago.

For more information, check out SolveHungerToday.org.