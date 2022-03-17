Expand / Collapse search

Chicago gas giveaway causing major traffic issues during morning commute

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
A Chicago businessman is giving away $200,000 worth of fuel at 10 gas stations across the city Thursday, leading to long lines and snarled traffic.

CHICAGO - Cars are backed up in long lines at 10 gas stations across Chicago trying to claim a free tank of gas, contributing a chaotic morning commute

Willie Wilson is giving away $200,000 worth of gas in hopes of alleviating some of the pain Chicagoans are experiencing due to high fuel prices. Instead, the giveaway was causing a major headache for drivers during the morning commute.

Cars could be seen backed up for blocks, bringing traffic to a standstill on some of the city's major roadways including the Stevenson Expressway.

The giveaway, which started at 7 a.m., will last until the $200,000 is exhausted. Wilson said he expects roughly 4,000 vehicles to receive a free fill-up.

Cars could be seen backed up for blocks on Thursday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill on some of the city's major roadways.

Gas stations participating in this giveaway will also be lowering their gas prices to be able to serve more vehicles. The first cars in line will get $50 worth of gas each at prices roughly 25% lower than average.

One gas station owner told FOX 32 they expect the supply of free gas to last until around 10:30 a.m. but that they will be offering reduced prices all day long.

Below is a list of participating gas stations:

1. Amstar  

368 E Garfield Blvd

Chicago, IL 60615

2. Citgo

9155 S Stony Island

Chicago, IL 60617

3. Marathon

1839 E 95th Street

Chicago, IL 60617

4. Citgo

1345 N Pulaski

Chicago, IL 60651

5. Gulf

9901 S Halsted St

Chicago IL 60628

6. Mobil

2800 S Kedzie Ave

Chicago. IL 60623

7. Amoco

7201 N Clark St

Chicago. IL 60626

8. BP

4359 N Pulaski Rd

Chicago, IL 60641

9. Marathon

340 Sacramento Blvd

Chicago, IL 60612

10. Falcon

43 North Homan

Chicago, IL 60624