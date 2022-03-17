Chicago gas giveaway causing major traffic issues during morning commute
CHICAGO - Cars are backed up in long lines at 10 gas stations across Chicago trying to claim a free tank of gas, contributing a chaotic morning commute
Willie Wilson is giving away $200,000 worth of gas in hopes of alleviating some of the pain Chicagoans are experiencing due to high fuel prices. Instead, the giveaway was causing a major headache for drivers during the morning commute.
Cars could be seen backed up for blocks, bringing traffic to a standstill on some of the city's major roadways including the Stevenson Expressway.
The giveaway, which started at 7 a.m., will last until the $200,000 is exhausted. Wilson said he expects roughly 4,000 vehicles to receive a free fill-up.
Gas stations participating in this giveaway will also be lowering their gas prices to be able to serve more vehicles. The first cars in line will get $50 worth of gas each at prices roughly 25% lower than average.
One gas station owner told FOX 32 they expect the supply of free gas to last until around 10:30 a.m. but that they will be offering reduced prices all day long.
Below is a list of participating gas stations:
1. Amstar
368 E Garfield Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
2. Citgo
9155 S Stony Island
Chicago, IL 60617
3. Marathon
1839 E 95th Street
Chicago, IL 60617
4. Citgo
1345 N Pulaski
Chicago, IL 60651
5. Gulf
9901 S Halsted St
Chicago IL 60628
6. Mobil
2800 S Kedzie Ave
Chicago. IL 60623
7. Amoco
7201 N Clark St
Chicago. IL 60626
8. BP
4359 N Pulaski Rd
Chicago, IL 60641
9. Marathon
340 Sacramento Blvd
Chicago, IL 60612
10. Falcon
43 North Homan
Advertisement
Chicago, IL 60624