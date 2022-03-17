Chicago gas giveaway causing major traffic issues during morning commute

Cars are backed up in long lines at 10 gas stations across Chicago trying to claim a free tank of gas, contributing a chaotic morning commute

Willie Wilson is giving away $200,000 worth of gas in hopes of alleviating some of the pain Chicagoans are experiencing due to high fuel prices. Instead, the giveaway was causing a major headache for drivers during the morning commute.

Cars could be seen backed up for blocks, bringing traffic to a standstill on some of the city's major roadways including the Stevenson Expressway.

The giveaway, which started at 7 a.m., will last until the $200,000 is exhausted. Wilson said he expects roughly 4,000 vehicles to receive a free fill-up.

Gas stations participating in this giveaway will also be lowering their gas prices to be able to serve more vehicles. The first cars in line will get $50 worth of gas each at prices roughly 25% lower than average.

One gas station owner told FOX 32 they expect the supply of free gas to last until around 10:30 a.m. but that they will be offering reduced prices all day long.

Below is a list of participating gas stations:

1. Amstar

368 E Garfield Blvd

Chicago, IL 60615

2. Citgo

9155 S Stony Island

Chicago, IL 60617

3. Marathon

1839 E 95th Street

Chicago, IL 60617

4. Citgo

1345 N Pulaski

Chicago, IL 60651

5. Gulf

9901 S Halsted St

Chicago IL 60628

6. Mobil

2800 S Kedzie Ave

Chicago. IL 60623

7. Amoco

7201 N Clark St

Chicago. IL 60626

8. BP

4359 N Pulaski Rd

Chicago, IL 60641

9. Marathon

340 Sacramento Blvd

Chicago, IL 60612

10. Falcon

43 North Homan

Chicago, IL 60624